CBSE XII English paper balanced and manageable | Students, teachers react

Today, March 11, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class XII English exam. The three-hour test was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. As the exam was completed, several students and subject experts shared their thoughts about the difficulty level of the paper.



Students react

Many students think that the Class XII English paper was “balanced and manageable.” Some of the questions in the exam were straightforward, while others were challenging. Some of them said that the reading comprehension section was moderately difficult, with passages that required careful analysis, as reported by the Business Standard.



"The unseen passages were lengthy but not overly complex. If you read carefully, you could answer most questions," shared Sanjay Sharma, a student from Noida.



However, the literature section posed a major challenge for some. The questions from the prose and poetry sections were quite predictable, while a few students found the long-answer questions to be time-consuming.







Another student from Delhi, Pallavi Thakur, said, "The literature questions required detailed answers, and I struggled to finish on time.”





Teachers react

Teachers who reviewed the paper said the English paper was aligned with the CBSE curriculum and its emphasis on critical thinking. Anjali Kapoor, an English Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) teacher, said, "The paper was well-structured and tested students' understanding of the subject rather than rote learning."





Exam details

The CBSE Class XII English question paper 2025 had 13 questions divided into three sections:

Section A (Reading Skills)

Section B (Creative Writing Skills)

Section C (Literature)



All questions in Class XII are compulsory; however, students have internal choices in Sections B and C. The exam carries a total of 80 marks.