Samastha Kerala Madrasa exam results released

The Samastha Kerala Islam Vidyabhyasa Board has published the Madrasa Public Examination results for Classes V, VII, X, and XII on its official website, samastha.in.

Students who registered and participated in the exams can now view their results online.

Local reports indicate that this year’s Kerala Madrasa exams were held across 6,417 centres, with 1,87,835 students appearing.

Out of these, 1,83,360 students have qualified for higher secondary education in madrasas. The pass percentages are as follows:

- Class V at 95.77%

- Class VII at 97.65%

- Class X at 99%

- Class XII at 98.05%



How to check Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2020

Follow these steps to access the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, samastha.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘download result link.’

Step 3: Choose the relevant class in the new window.

Step 4: Input your registration number and roll number.

Step 5: View the results displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future use.



Results and mark details are also accessible on result.samastha.info and samastha.info.



The exams were supervised by 8,540 examiners and 145 superintendents, conducted simultaneously across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman, and Lakshadweep. For the evaluation, 145 division-specific camps were set up in Kerala and Karnataka, managed by 363 chief examiners and 7,985 assistant examiners.



Samastha Madrasas in Bahrain

Samastha operates madrasas in 10 Bahraini locations, including Manama, Gudaibiya, Rafah, Muharrak, Hura, Jidali, Hamad Town, Hidid, Budayya, and Umul Hassam.



For more information, contact: +973 34321534.



Meanwhile, the Kerala Board is conducting Class XII exams from March 3 to March 26, 2025, under the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Students can check their results on keralaresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.

Last year, these results were declared on May 9, 2024.