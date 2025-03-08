Uncertain about balancing NEET PG 2025 and INI-CET preparation? Experts share essential tips

With candidates navigating internships, back-to-back exams, and determining personal preparation strategies, the journey to medical specialisation continues to test their resilience, and dedication to the service. The coming months will determine how effectively these aspiring doctors manage their time and preparation under pressure.

To effectively prepare for the NEET-PG exam in the final months, expert Dr Utsav Bhattacharjee emphasises the importance of focused revision. For those nearing the exam, introducing new topics may prove overwhelming, making thorough revision the most efficient strategy.

"Asking students to initiate newer study strategies to help at the last moment might not be helpful, although every student can take help from additional aids such as applications designed to give them notes, or just devise personal plans like BTR to tackle the situation," he shared.

Amusingly, he added that BTR, a Hindi phrase, means Buri Tarah Rato or mug concepts to death.

However, he says that learning tools like Reflex can aid rapid revision, offering concise notes, materials, and fast topic coverage, ensuring aspirants can revisit essential concepts efficiently.

Time management is crucial in this period. Hence, he added that smart revision strategies might help. Additionally, he mentioned:

- Students should prioritise high-yield subjects and frequently tested topics.

- Allocate dedicated slots for mock tests as it can improve exam readiness and build confidence.

- Review past question papers which helps in identifying patterns and refine test-taking strategies.

- Maintain a positive mindset. Avoid overloading yourself with new content and master previously covered material to boost retention.

Rakesh Jain from NEET navigator told EdexLive that while thorough preparation is essential, aspirants must also stay informed about current events and develop a deeper understanding of the examination, available courses, and counselling procedures.

“There are additional aspects aspirants need to pay close attention to, like Supreme Court decisions and domicile regulations. Last year, confusion arose due to unclear rules and multiple court rulings, so students should actively follow these developments,” he shared.

Jain further stressed the importance of clarity on domicile issues, pointing to recent disruptions like the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order to revise the state merit list for in-service candidates, alongside merit list disputes in various states that sparked widespread uncertainty. He urged students to prepare themselves for such irregularities or delays and approach counselling with confidence and without any deep-seated hesitation.