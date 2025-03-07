UCEED 2025 results announced: Check scorecard and counselling details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2025.

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will now be eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IITs and other participating institutions.

The results were released late on Thursday night, March 6, and can be accessed through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, using login credentials such as an email ID and password.

As per the official schedule, the UCEED 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 10, 2025, and candidates must ensure they download their scorecards by June 11, 2025, according to a report by NDTV.

The scorecard will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, qualifying status, section-wise scores, and overall rank. The validity of the scorecard is one year from the date of the result declaration.

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the ‘UCEED Result 2025’ link Log in using the registered email ID and password Click on the Submit button View and download the result Print a copy for future reference

IIT Bombay will assign ranks based on the total marks obtained in both Part A and Part B of the exam. The rank list will indicate the category-wise ranks and specify the minimum marks required in each section, along with the overall cut-off.

Candidates can check their provisional ranks through the UCEED 2025 result portal.

UCEED 2025 counselling schedule

Qualified candidates will be required to participate in the UCEED 2025 counselling process. The registration window for counselling will be open from March 14 to March 31, 2025.

Below are the key dates for the seat allotment process:

Round 1 Seat Allotment: April 21, 2025

Round 1 fee payment and seat blocking: April 21 – 29, 2025

Round 2 Seat Allotment: May 19, 2025

Round 2 fee payment and seat blocking: May 19 – 27, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment: June 10, 2025

Round 3 fee payment and seat blocking: June 10 – 14, 2025

Round 4 Seat Allotment: June 24, 2025

Round 4 fee payment and seat blocking: June 24 – 28, 2025

Round 5 Seat Allotment: July 3, 2025

Round 5 fee payment and seat blocking: July 3 – 9, 2025

For further details, visit the official UCEED website.