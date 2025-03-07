CUET-PG 2025: NTA releases City Intimation Slip, when will it release Admit Cards?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025.

Candidates can download it from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ — by entering their application number, date of birth, and security code. The slip provides information on the city where their exam centre is located, said a report by the Times of India.

Candidates must note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. While the slip only provides details about the assigned exam city, the admit card — expected to be released closer to the exam date — will include information about the specific exam centre, shift timing, and other essential details.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their city intimation slip:

Visit the CUET PG 2025 official website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Click on the link to download the CUET PG city intimation slip. Enter the required credentials, including application number, date of birth, and security pin. Click on ‘Login’ to proceed. Select ‘Download/Print: Advance Information for Allotment of Exam Centre City’. Save the downloaded copy and take a printout for future reference.

The NTA is expected to release the CUET-PG 2025 admit card soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the examination.

About CUET-PG

The CUET-PG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from March 13 to April 1, 2025, spanning 43 shifts. Each shift will last 90 minutes, with the test conducted in three daily sessions — morning, afternoon, and evening.

Candidates are allowed to select up to four subjects for the exam. While most question papers will be available in English and Hindi, certain subjects will have language-specific papers. Exams for MTech and Higher Sciences will be conducted exclusively in English.

Acharya courses will be available only in Sanskrit, except for the Indian Knowledge System and Baurdga Sarshana, which will be offered in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English. Hindu Studies will be conducted in both Hindi and English, while 41 language-based papers will be administered in their respective languages.