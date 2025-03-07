Assam Direct Recruitment Exam 2025: SLRC announces Grade 3 and Grade 4 results

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has declared the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2025 for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts today, March 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official websites by entering their application number and password.

According to the official notification, the provisional results of the OMR-based written exam for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts have been published on the official websites of Assam State School Education Board, Div-I (formerly SEBA) — site.sebaonline.org, and Government of Assam — assam.gov.in.

Candidates can check and download their results by following these steps:

Visit the official SLRC website. Click on the "Result Link" for your respective grade. Enter your application number and password. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates should note that the announced results are provisional and subject to verification of eligibility criteria, cut-offs, and other conditions mentioned in the recruitment advertisement.

Exam overview

The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment test was conducted in two phases, with the exam for Class XII level posts taking place on September 15, 2024, followed by the exam for Graduate-level and HSLC (Class X) driver posts on September 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Grade 4 recruitment test for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Class VIII level posts took place on October 27, 2024.

Following the exams, SLRC Assam had released provisional answer keys, allowing candidates to raise objections. Those whose objections were found valid will have their objection fees refunded.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam for Grade 3 will be required to appear for the next stage of testing, followed by document verification. Meanwhile, those selected for Grade 4 positions will have to undergo an additional interview before the final selection.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites.