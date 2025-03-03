SSC GD Constable 2025 answer key to be released soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the tentative answer key, response sheet, and question paper for the SSC GD Constable 2025 exam. The SSC GD answer key 2025 will be available on the official website.



It will be a login-based link, requiring candidates to enter their registration number and password to access and download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper.



The SSC GD Constable 2025 exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from February 4 to 25, 2025.



To download the SSC GD Constable answer key, candidates must use their user ID (exam roll number) and password as mentioned on the admit card. Access to the answer key is not possible without these login credentials.



The required login details to download the answer key include:



- User ID

- Password

- Captcha code



How to download the SSC GD answer key 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:



Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC GD Constable answer key link.

Step 3: Open the ssc.digialm.com link mentioned in the notification PDF.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 5: Download the SSC GD answer key, response sheet, and question paper PDF.



Stay tuned for further updates once the answer key is officially released.