JEE Main 2025 Session 2 major announcements! Here are details about admit card here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has tentatively scheduled the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, between April 1 and 8, 2025.

With the application and correction windows now closed, the next major announcements from the agency will be regarding exam city intimation slips and admit cards.



According to the JEE Main 2025 information bulletin, the exam city intimation slip will be released in the second week of March, while the admit cards will be made available three days before the exam date.



The exam city intimation slip informs candidates about the location of their exam centre, allowing them to plan their travel in advance. However, this document is not required on the exam day.



The admit card, on the other hand, is a mandatory document that includes the exam centre name and address. Candidates must carry the admit card along with other required documents on the exam day to gain entry.



Here's how you can download these documents

Once released, candidates can download their admit card and exam city intimation slip by following these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Session 2 admit card/exam city intimation slip download link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth, then log in.

Step 4: Download and check the details mentioned in the document.



Candidates should carefully review their admit cards after downloading them. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the NTA helpline immediately, as listed on the official website.



Overview

The first session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted in January, and results for both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) have already been announced.



JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance examination, the scores are used by premier institutions, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other participating colleges, for admissions into undergraduate and allied programmes.