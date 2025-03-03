ICAI to announce CA inter and Foundation results on March 4

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA January 2025 Inter and Foundation exam results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. According to an official notification on the ICAI website, scorecards will be available on icai.org and icai.nic.in.



Candidates can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth.



While ICAI has confirmed the result date, the exact time of release is yet to be announced. However, results are expected to be available between 10.00 am and 11.00 am, pending an official confirmation.



Qualification criteria

To qualify for the CA Foundation exam, candidates must:

- Score at least 40 marks in each subject.

- Achieve a minimum of 50% in the overall aggregate.



Additionally, those who secure over 70% in the overall aggregate will be awarded a "pass with distinction" status.



The ICAI CA Foundation exams for January 2025 were conducted on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, respectively.



For reference, in the previous cycle, December 2023 and January 2024, ICAI announced results on February 7, 2024.



Recently, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in its 26th Council on February 12, elected its new President and Vice-President for the term 2025-26, CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, and CA Prasanna Kumar D.