AP SSC 2024 admit cards released. Here's how you can download

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC 2024 admit cards today, Monday, March 3. Registered candidates can now access their hall tickets on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in



Here's how to download it alternatively

Students can also download their AP SSC hall tickets through 'Mana Mithra', the Government of AP’s WhatsApp service (9552300009).

By selecting the "Educational Services" option and providing their "Application Number/Child ID and Date of Birth", they can access their hall ticket, as confirmed by state minister Lokesh Nara.



Steps to download admit card

Candidates can get their admit cards using the following steps:



Step 1: Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Download and print the admit card for future reference.



As per reports, school authorities have been instructed to ensure that all hall tickets contain scanned images of the students. If any discrepancies are found, they must be reported to the Board of Secondary Education within 10 days of issuance for correction.



Who can download the admit card?

The AP SSC 2025 hall ticket is available for all students, including regular, private, and vocational candidates. To download the hall ticket, students must provide details such as district, date of birth, school name, and other necessary information.



NOTE: No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card.



Details on the admit card

The AP SSC hall ticket includes the following information:



- Student’s name

- District

- Father and mother's name

- School name

- Exam centre name

- Date of birth

- Exam medium

- Gender

- Exam timetable



Furthermore, candidates are advised to verify all details and report any errors promptly to avoid issues on the exam day.