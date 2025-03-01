RRB Group D recruitment 2025: Registration window to close soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) would soon close the registration window for the Group D recruitment examination.



Initially set to close on February 22, the deadline has now been extended to March 1. Interested candidates can apply through the official website before the last date.



The deadline for payment of the application fee is March 3, while the correction window will remain open from March 4 to March 13.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have completed Class X from a recognised board or institution.



Age requirement

- Minimum age: 18 years

- Maximum age: 36 years

- Age relaxation will be provided as per government regulations.

- Age will be calculated as of January 1, 2025.



Salary

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.



Application fee

- General/OBC/EWS [Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Section]: Rs 500 (Rs 400 refunded after the exam)

- SC/ST/PwD [Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Person with Disability]: Rs 250 (Full refund after the exam) - All female candidates: Rs 250 (Full refund after the exam)



Here's how you can apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Apply" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.



NOTE: Candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.