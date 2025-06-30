NIOS Class 10 result out at results.nios.ac.in; access direct link here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 10 results for the April 2025 session. Students who appeared for the NIOS 10th Board exam can now access their results on the official website: results.nios.ac.in, reported Money Control.

Here’s how to check NIOS 10th result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their NIOS 10th results for the April 2025 session:

Visit the official NIOS results portal: results.nios.ac.in Click on the "Public Exam Result" link. Enter your enrollment number and the captcha code as displayed. Click on "Submit" to view your result. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also access their results from the direct link here: NIOS 10th Result 2025

Candidates can find their results on the DigiLocker app under the "Education" section.

Important details to look for in NIOS 10th result 2025

The NIOS 10th Class Result 2025 will include the student's name, enrollment number, subject-wise marks, total score, and the candidate's qualifying status (pass/fail).

What next?

Students are advised to download and save a copy of their provisional marksheet for immediate reference, while the original marksheet and passing certificate will be available at their respective study centres.

In case of any discrepancies in the result, candidates must apply for NIOS 10th Result Correction 2025 within 30 days of the declaration, along with a correction fee of Rs 50 per entry.

It is recommended to keep the NIOS 10th hall ticket 2025 handy for results verification. For further updates and information, students are advised to regularly visit the official NIOS website.