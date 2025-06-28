Maharashtra: FYJC CAP Round 1 seat allotment list released; check here

The Maharashtra School Education Department has released the First Year Junior College (FYJC) CAP round 1 seat allotment list today, June 28. Candidates can now download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 CAP seat allotment results from the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in .

According to the schedule, candidates can confirm their MAH FYJC admission 2025 from June 30 to July 7. Candidates will also receive an SMS on the Class 11 seat allocation procedure.

The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 round 2 will start on July 9. The Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2025 opened on May 26 and closed on June 5.

It should be noted that candidates whose names do not appear on the FYJC CAP round 1 admission list may participate in round 2 to confirm their Class 11 admissions 2025.

Steps for downloading the merit list:

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in . On the homepage, click the FYJC allotment list download link. To log in, enter your credentials and click Submit. Check the merit list that is presented on the screen. Download and print for future reference.

According to the Maharashtra board, a total of 12,75,000 seats would be allocated in the CAP admission procedure. The board is holding a CAP admission process in five urban areas: Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Nagpur, Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Amravati, and Nashik.

For additional information, candidates should visit the official website.