NTA SWAYAM 2025 semester results released; how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the January 2025 semester exams for the subjects included in the Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) study guides. All individuals who took the exam can download their scorecards from the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

The SWAYAM January 2025 exams were administered in computer-based testing (CBT) and hybrid mode on May 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31 at 310 centres in 227 cities across the country. The exams were held for a total of 589 courses, with English as the medium of instruction, except for language papers.

A total of 1,24,274 individuals enrolled for the exam, with 1,06,750 appearing.

Here's how candidates can get their SWAYAM results:

Visit the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link titled 'NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Results'.

It will take you to the login page.

Now, input your registration number and date of birth, then click 'submit'.

The NTA SWAYAM January 2025 results will appear on television.

Download and save the NTA SWAYAM January 2025 results for future reference.

SWAYAM is an initiative launched by the Government of India to achieve the three cardinal goals: access, equity, and excellence. The goal of this scheme is to provide the best teaching and learning tools to everyone, even the most disadvantaged.