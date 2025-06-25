UPSC releases CDS II 2025 exam timetable | Check subject-wise schedule and shifts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed timetable for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can view and download the schedule from the official website: upsc.gov.in.

This year, UPSC aims to recruit 453 candidates through the CDS II exam. As per the official schedule, the exam will be held on September 14, 2025, in three shifts, with each paper lasting two hours, as per a report by The Telegraph.

UPSC CDS II 2025: Exam Schedule

English: 9.00 am to 11.00 am

General Knowledge: 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm

Elementary Mathematics: 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm

The application window for the exam closed on June 20, 2025.

How to check UPSC CDS II 2025 exam timetable:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in Go to the "What’s New" section on the homepage Click on the link titled “Examination Time Table: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025” The PDF timetable will open on your screen Download and print a copy for reference

The UPSC CDS exam is a gateway for candidates aspiring to join the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers’ Training Academy.

Stay tuned for further updates on admit card release and exam day guidelines.