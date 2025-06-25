TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 results declared today | Check scores NOW

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially announced the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2025) and the Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2025) today, June 25.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official website: lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 results:

Visit lawcet.tgche.ac.in Click on the link for TG LAWCET 2025 or TG PGLCET 2025 Results Enter your LAWCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth View and download your result Print a copy for future reference

Exam overview

The TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 exams were conducted by Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, on behalf of TSCHE, on June 6.

Following the exams, the provisional answer key was released on June 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until June 13.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the counselling schedule and admission procedures. The entrance tests serve as a gateway for admission into LLB and LLM programmes offered by law colleges across Telangana.

For more information, visit lawcet.tgche.ac.in or check the official TSCHE website.