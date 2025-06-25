SBI PO 2025 exam for 541 posts: Everything you need to know – vacancies, criteria, exam phases

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened applications for the recruitment of 541 Probationary Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the bank’s official website.

The deadline for submission is July 14. The Phase 1 (Preliminary) examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in July or August 2025. This recruitment drive seeks to fill officer-level positions in SBI branches across the country, reported NDTV.

Educational qualification and age limit

To be eligible, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Additionally, applicants should be between 21 and 30 years of age, as determined by the cut-off date specified in the official notification.

Here’s how to apply for SBI PO 2025

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in Click on the "Careers" section Navigate to "Current Openings" and locate the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link Click on "Apply Online" to start the registration process Enter the required details, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee Submit the application and download a copy for future reference

Click here for the direct application link

Selection process

The selection process for SBI PO 2025 comprises three phases, beginning with Phase 1: Preliminary examination.

This is an online objective test carrying a total of 100 marks. The exam is divided into three sections: English Language (30 questions for 30 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions for 35 marks), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions for 35 marks). Each section is allotted 20 minutes, making the total duration of the preliminary exam 60 minutes.

Selection criteria

Based on overall merit in the Preliminary examination, approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the Main examination. Notably, there will be no sectional cut-off, meaning selection will depend solely on the candidate's overall performance.

Phase 2: Main examination

Phase 2 (Main examination) is conducted online and comprises both objective and descriptive tests.

The objective test includes four sections: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (40 questions, 60 marks, 50 minutes), Data Analysis & Interpretation (30 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes), General/Economy/Banking Awareness (50 questions, 60 marks, 45 minutes), and English Language (35 questions, 30 marks, 40 minutes).

In total, the objective test consists of 155 questions carrying 200 marks, with a duration of 3 hours.

This is followed by the descriptive test, which is also conducted online. It includes tasks such as email writing, report writing, situation analysis, and précis writing. The descriptive section comprises 3 questions, is worth 50 marks, and must be completed within 30 minutes.

Selection criteria for phase 3

Phase 3 includes both sectional performance and overall scores.

(A) Sectional Cut-offs: Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in each section of both the objective and descriptive tests. These cut-offs are determined based on the number of available vacancies and may vary by category.

(B) Aggregate Score: A category-wise merit list will be prepared based on the candidates’ aggregate scores in the Main Examination. From this list, candidates numbering up to three times the total vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Phase 3.

Phase 3: Final stage

The final Stage of the selection process comprises a Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Personal Interview. The Psychometric Test, carrying 20 marks, is conducted to assess the candidate’s personality profile, and its results may be taken into consideration during the interview. This is followed by a Group Exercise worth 30 marks and a Personal Interview carrying 50 marks.

Final selection

Final Selection is based on the candidate’s performance in both Phase 2 (Main examination) and Phase 3 (Final stage). To be considered, candidates must qualify in both phases. The final merit list will be prepared by normalising the scores, with 75% weightage given to Phase 2 and 25% to Phase 3. It is important to note that marks obtained in Phase 1 (Preliminary exam) will not be considered for the final selection.

Key dates to remember

Online registration and application editing/modification: June 24 to July 14, 2025

Payment of application fee: June 24 to July 14, 2025

Download of Preliminary exam call letters: 3rd or 4th week of July 2025

Phase 1 – Preliminary Examination: July / August 2025

Declaration of Preliminary exam results: August / September 2025

Download of Main exam call letters: August / September 2025

Phase 2 – Main Examination: September 2025

Declaration of Main exam results: September / October 2025

Download of Phase 3 call letters (Psychometric Test, Group Exercise & Interview): October / November 2025

Phase 3 – Final Stage: October / November 2025

Final result declaration: November / December 2025

Pre-Exam Training (PET) call letters for Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Other Backward Classes (OBC) / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates: July / August 2025

Keep this schedule handy to ensure you meet every deadline along the way.

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET): July / August 2025

Important Instructions for Applicants: