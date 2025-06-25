NBEMS to declare GPAT result 2025 today at natboard.ed.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to announce the GPAT 2025 results today, June 25. Candidates who took the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 can check their results on the official website at natboard.edu.in, reported Money Control.

The results will be published as a merit list, featuring the names, roll numbers, application IDs, scores (out of 500), and ranks of all candidates. The GPAT 2025 result PDF will be available for download without the need for login credentials.

All students must access and download their results online, as the GPAT 2025 result will not be shared with candidates individually through post or email. A separate link to download the scorecard for qualified candidates will be made available later on the candidate portal.

Here’s how you can download GPAT 2025 results

Here’s how students can download the GPAT 2025 result once it is released:

Visit the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in Click on the link titled “GPAT 2025 Result PDF” Open the result PDF Use your roll number to search for your qualifying status Download and save the PDF for future reference

Here’s what you can find in GPAT merit list 2025

The GPAT 2025 merit list will have key details such as the candidate's application ID, roll number, total score out of 500, and their overall rank in the examination.

Only candidates who meet the qualifying criteria will be eligible to download their scorecards from the candidate portal once it becomes available. NBEMS will not send any separate communication regarding the scorecard.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on the release of the merit list and scorecard.