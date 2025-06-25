IISER IAT 2025 results out at iiseradmission.in; get the direct link to access scorecards here

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) have officially released the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025, reported The Times of India. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam conducted on May 25 can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

To access their results, candidates must log in using their application number and password. The scorecard provides a detailed breakdown of subject-wise marks along with the total score out of 240, calculated based on the final answer key after evaluating all valid objections.

With the declaration of results, IISER will soon begin the admission process for the BS-MS dual degree programme. Seat allotment will be carried out based on the candidate’s rank, category, and the preferences they submitted during the registration process.

Here’s how you can download IISER IAT results 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their IISER IAT 2025 results:

Visit the official website: Go to iiseradmission.in. Click on the result link: On the homepage, find and click on the “IISER IAT 2025 Result” link. Log in to your account: Enter your application number and password to access your dashboard. View your result: Your scorecard, including subject-wise marks and total score, will be displayed on the screen. Download and save: Download the scorecard in PDF format and keep it safe for use during counselling and admission.

Alternatively, candidates can click here to download your results.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website, iiseradmission.in, for the latest updates and complete information regarding the IISER IAT 2025 admission process.