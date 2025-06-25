CUET-UG 2025: How and when to check scorecards once released?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 results soon on its official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the final answer key, NTA will also publish subject-wise toppers’ names, marks, and other related details.

When and where to check?

Once declared, candidates can check their CUET-UG 2025 results and download their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET-UG result link Log in using your application number and date of birth View and download your scorecard

The provisional answer key was released earlier this month, and candidates were allowed to raise objections by paying Rs 200 per question until June 20.

According to NTA, “All objections were reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge was found valid, the answer key has been revised accordingly. The final answer key will be used to calculate scores for all candidates. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge.”

CUET-UG 2025 was held from May 13 to June 3, with re-tests conducted on June 2 and 4 for candidates who appeared on May 13 and 16, following complaints about discrepancies between some question papers and the officially notified syllabus.

CUET-UG is the gateway for admission into undergraduate programmes offered by central universities and several other participating institutions across India.