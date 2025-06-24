SSC opens applications for 3,131 vacancies in various government departments

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 on its website, ssc.gov.in. The application process started on June 23 and will remain open until July 18. Candidates can pay the online application fee until 11 pm on July 19. The Tier-I exam, to be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, is scheduled from September 8 to 18, reported NDTV.

Vacancies and posts

This year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a total of 3,131 vacancies for the CHSL 2025 recruitment drive, which is notably fewer than the 3,712 vacancies issued last year. The available posts include Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the SSC CHSL 2025 exam, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. However, for the position of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Culture, and the Staff Selection Commission, applicants must have completed Class 12 with Science stream, including Mathematics as a subject.

The age limit for candidates is between 18 and 27 years as of August 1, 2025, with age relaxations applicable to reserved categories as per government guidelines.

Application fee and mode

Applications for SSC CHSL 2025 must be submitted exclusively through the online mode. The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the general category. However, candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Disabilities (SC, ST, and PwD), women, and ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply

Interested candidates can register for the SSC CHSL 2025 exam by following these steps:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Navigate to the “Apply” section and select the CHSL link. New users must complete the registration process to generate login credentials. Log in using your credentials and complete the online application form. Upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable application fee. Submit the completed form and download a copy for future reference.

Selection process

The SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment process consists of three stages. Tier-I is an online objective-type examination, followed by Tier-II, which includes both descriptive and skill-based tests. Additionally, a skill or typing test will be conducted depending on the specific post applied for. Candidates are advised to refer to the notification here for detailed information.

Exam Pattern For Tier-I

The Tier-I Computer-Based Test (CBT) of SSC CHSL 2025 will consist of 100 questions, evenly distributed across four sections: General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language, with each section carrying 25 questions worth 50 marks. The total duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

Candidates who meet the Tier-I cutoff will advance to Tier-II, followed by a skill or typing test based on the post applied for. The detailed SSC CHSL 2025 notification, available on the Commission's official website, provides comprehensive information regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policies, exam syllabus, and other important instructions.