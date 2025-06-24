SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 2 result out at srmist.edu.in; here’s how you can access rank card

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 2 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their rank cards from the official website at srmist.edu.in – reported moneycontrol.

The SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination) Phase 2 was held from June 12 to 17, 2025, for admissions to various BTech programmes offered across SRMIST campuses. The results are available online, and students can access their rank cards by logging in with their application number and password.

What does the SRMJEE rank card include?

The SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 2 rank card includes essential details such as the candidate's name, application number, roll number, rank obtained, and marks secured. It also features the candidate’s photograph, digital signature, postal address, and contact details.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly verify all the information provided on the rank card. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately reach out to the SRMIST authorities for correction.

Here’s how you can check SRMJEE results 2025

Visit the official website: srmist.edu.in Click on the “SRMJEEE Result 2025 Phase 2” link on the homepage Enter your application number and password Click on the “Submit” button View your rank card displayed on the screen Download and save the rank card for future reference

A copy of the rank card will also be sent to the candidate’s registered email ID. Students are advised to keep it safe for use during the counselling process.

Counselling details for SRMJEEE 2025 phase 2

Students who qualify in the SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 2 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process for BTech admissions. The online choice-filling window for Phase 2 counselling will be open from June 25 to 26, 2025.

The counselling process includes filling in programme preference, seat allotment, and tuition fee payment.