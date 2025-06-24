SBI PO recruitment 2025-26: 541 vacancies announced. DETAILS here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its recruitment drive for 541 Probationary Officers (PO) for 2025-26, offering graduates aged 21-30 an opportunity to join its branches nationwide.



According to NDTV, the application process is open from June 24 to July 14, 2025, exclusively through sbi.co.in.



Mentioned below are key details for candidates aspiring to appear for the SBI PO 2025 exam.



Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Age limit: Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of the cut-off date specified in the official notification.



Application process

To apply, follow these steps:



1) Visit sbi.co.in and go to the "Careers" section.

2) Locate the SBI PO 2025 recruitment link under "Current Openings."

3) Click "Apply Online" to start registration.

4) Enter the required details, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

5) Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.



The application fee payment window will be open from June 24 to July 14, 2025.



Candidates are advised to ensure details are accurate, as no changes are permitted post-submission.



Important dates

- Online registration and fee payment: June 24 - July 14, 2025

- Preliminary exam call letters: 3rd/4th week of July 2025

- Preliminary exam: July/August 2025

- Main exam: September 2025

- Psychometric test, group exercises & interview: October/November 2025

- Final result: November/December 2025

- Pre-examination training (PET) for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Other Backward Class (OBC)/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): July/August 2025



Selection process

The recruitment involves three phases:



Phase 1: Preliminary examination



Format: Online objective test (100 marks, 60 minutes)

Sections: English language (30 marks), quantitative aptitude (35 marks), reasoning ability (35 marks)

Criteria: Top candidates (10 times the vacancies) will qualify for Phase 2 based on overall merit, with no sectional cut-offs.



Phase 2: Main examination



Objective test (200 marks, three hours): Reasoning & computer aptitude (60 marks), data analysis & interpretation (60 marks), general/economy/banking awareness (60 marks), English language (30 marks).



Descriptive test (50 marks, 30 minutes): Email writing, report writing, precis writing, etc.



Criteria: Candidates must meet sectional cut-offs, and, top scorers (three times the vacancies) advance to Phase 3.



Phase 3: Final stage



Components: Psychometric test (20 marks), group exercise (30 marks), personal interview (50 marks).



Criteria: Final merit list combines normalised scores from Phase 2 (75%) and Phase 3 (25%). Phase 1 marks are excluded.



Key instructions

Here are some instructions candidates should not overlook:



- Read the notification thoroughly for eligibility, fees, and exam details.

- Complete registration only after successful fee payment.

- Keep your registered email and mobile active for updates.

- Download call letters via email; no hard copies will be sent.

- Submit applications early to avoid technical issues.

- Admission is provisional, subject to eligibility verification.



For detailed vacancy distribution, pay scale, and other norms, visit sbi.co.in.