OPSC releases admit cards for Assistant Industries Officer exam 2025

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued admit cards for the Assistant Industries Officer (Class-II, Group-B) written examination under the Odisha Industries Service at opsc.gov.in.

The exam is set for June 29, 2025.

Exam schedule and format

The examination will occur in two shifts on Sunday, June 29. Details mentioned below:



- First shift (9.30 am to 11.30 am): Paper I, covering General English, General Awareness, and General Aptitude.

- Second shift (1.30 pm. to 4.30 pm): Paper II, focusing on Basic Engineering.

Candidates under the Persons with Disability (PwD) category will receive an additional 20 minutes per hour to complete the papers.



Admit card download

To download the OPSC Assistant Industries Officer admit card:

1) Visit opsc.gov.in.

2) Click the link titled ‘Assistant Industries Officer (Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25) - Download Admission Certificate and Instruction to the Candidates.’

3) Log in using PPSAN and date of birth.

4) View, download, and print the admit card after verifying details.



Candidates must report any errors on the admit card to OPSC immediately.



OPSC has provided exam day instructions alongside the admit card, which candidates must read and adhere to.

The examination aims to fill 151 vacancies for Assistant Industries Officer posts under the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) Department.

For further information, candidates should refer to opsc.gov.in.