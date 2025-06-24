NMIMS NPAT 2025 results announced for undergraduate programmes. DETAILS here

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has released the National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT) 2025 results, today, Tuesday, June 24, reported NDTV.

Candidates can now check their merit status and course eligibility on npat.nmims.edu.



How to access NPAT 2025 results?

Candidates can view their results and merit list by following these steps:



1) Visit npat.nmims.edu.

2) Select the ‘NPAT Login’ option on the homepage.

3) Log in using Registration ID and Date of Birth.

4) Check merit position, qualifying status, and course-wise results.

5) Download and save the result PDF for admission purposes.



Programmes offered

The NPAT is the gateway to prestigious NMIMS undergraduate (UG) programmes across campuses in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.



Key programs include:

- Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) (General, FinTech, Finance, IB)

- Bachelors in Commerce (BCom) (Minor in Business Analytics)

- Bachelors in Science (BSc Finance)

- BSc (Economics)

- BBA in Branding & Advertising

- Bachelors of Arts (BA) (Honours) Liberal Arts

- BBMM (Bachelor in Business Management & Marketing)

- Dual Degree Programs in Business Administration



Next steps for candidates

Selected candidates must adhere to the NMIMS admission guidelines, including document verification and fee payment, as per specified timelines.



Course-wise cut-offs and selection lists will be updated soon on the NPAT portal. Candidates are advised to monitor npat.nmims.edu for real-time updates.