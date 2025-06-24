NIFT 2025 final results for UG, PG admissions out at exams.nta.ac.in – access direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final results of the NIFT Entrance Examination 2025 for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes for the academic year 2025–26. Candidates who appeared for the second stage of the exam can now view and download their scorecards from the official website – exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT – reported Money Control.

This year’s entrance exam received a strong response, with 17,974 unique candidates registering for Stage 1, which consisted of the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Creative Ability Test (CAT).

A total of 31,061 test entries were recorded, resulting in an impressive attendance rate of 91.69%. The Stage 1 results, based on the combined GAT and CAT scores, were declared on April 24, 2025. Subsequently, candidates were shortlisted in a 1:4 ratio for the next round, based on programme and category-specific criteria.

The Stage 2 assessment of the NIFT Entrance Examination 2025 included hands-on and practical evaluations such as the Situation Test, Studio Test, Artisan Skill Test, and Personal Interviews. These were conducted at designated centres and assessed by expert jury panels. The evaluation process adhered to strict guidelines, with assessment rubrics jointly developed by NTA and NIFT to ensure transparency and standardisation.

For postgraduate programmes, 1,973 candidates registered, and 1,519 appeared for the Stage 2 interview round.

The final evaluation was conducted on a 100-mark scale, assessing various factors including programme suitability, career orientation, individual achievements, communication skills, and general awareness.

In the undergraduate category, a total of 10,869 candidates registered for the entrance exam, with 8,859 appearing, reflecting an attendance rate of 81.51%.

To check the final results, candidates need to visit the NTA NIFT portal, click on the designated result link, and log in using their application number, date of birth, and the security code provided. Once the scorecard is displayed, applicants should carefully verify all the details and download a copy for use in the upcoming admission procedures.

Click here for the direct link to download NIFT 2025 scorecard

How to check and download NIFT 2025 Scorecard