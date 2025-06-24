KEA releases UGCET 2025 verification slips at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Correction dates to follow soon

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the verification slips for Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2025 (Karnataka Common Entrance Test - KCET 2025) on its official website. These slips serve as confirmation of the preliminary verification of documents submitted by candidates during the application process.

To access their verification slip, students must log in using their registration details on the KEA portal – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in – reported The Times of india.

KEA has also announced that a correction window will be made available for candidates who need to rectify any errors in their submitted information. The dates for this correction window will be announced soon.

It is important to note that only candidates who receive a verification slip will be eligible to proceed with the next steps, including the counselling process.

What is the UGCET 2025 verification slip?

The verification slip serves as official confirmation that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reviewed and accepted a candidate’s submitted documents.

These may include Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, caste and income certificates (if applicable), and supporting documents for rural, Kannada medium, NCC/NSS, or Defence quota claims, where relevant.

Possession of this slip is crucial, as it is a mandatory requirement for participating in the seat allotment and counselling rounds.

Here’s how you can download the KEA UGCET verification slip?

Steps to Download UGCET 2025 Verification Slip:

Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the UGCET 2025 portal link Log in using your registration number and password Download the verification slip and save a copy for future reference

KEA correction window

KEA has announced that candidates who have made errors in their application or document submissions will be given a one-time opportunity to make corrections.

The correction window dates will be announced shortly on the official KEA website. Importantly, all corrections must be made in person at the KEA office, and candidates will be assigned specific dates for their visit based on their application number.

Failure to attend in person or make the necessary corrections within the designated window may result in disqualification from the admission process.

What next?

Only candidates who have downloaded their verification slip will be eligible to participate in the UGCET 2025 counselling process. KEA will soon release the detailed counselling schedule, along with guidelines for option entry, seat allotment procedures, and instructions for document submission and fee payment.

Candidates are strongly advised to regularly check the official KEA website for updates and ensure that all required documents are prepared in advance.