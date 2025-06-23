WB Class 11 students allowed to retake semester 2 exams within a month; WBCHSE relaxes supplementary exam rules

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the rules for Class 11 supplementary examinations, particularly for students who do not pass Semester 2. As per the new guidelines, those who fail in Semester 2 will be given the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams within one month to clear their backlog subjects, said a report by Careers 360.

What are the changes made?

From the academic year 2024-25, changes have been made to the rules regarding the West Bengal Class 11 supplementary examinations.

As per the revised Regulation 8, Sub-regulation 8.(1)(i)(a), students who fail in any subject in Semester 1 will be allowed to appear for a supplementary examination alongside their Semester 2 exams in the same academic year, following the council’s notification.

Additionally, under the newly added Sub-regulation 8.(1)(i)(b), students who fail in any Semester 2 subject must clear the backlog through a supplementary examination to be conducted by their respective institutions within one month of the Semester 2 examination.

Sub-regulation 8.(1)(ii) now states that if a student fails to pass Class 11 even after appearing for these supplementary exams, they will be required to repeat all subjects of both Semester 1 and Semester 2 in the next academic year.

Furthermore, Sub-regulation 8.(1)(iv) clarifies that the responsibility for conducting both supplementary examinations lies with the concerned institutions.