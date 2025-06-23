UGC NET admit card 2025 for June 25 exams out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; access the direct link here

Admit cards for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test June 25 cycle are out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the UGC NET exam on June 25 can now download their admit cards from the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in. A direct download link is here – UGC NET June 2025.

Prior to this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the exam city slips for candidates appearing on June 25, 26, and 27, reported Hindustan Times. These slips inform candidates of the city where their exam centres are located, while the admit card provides the full address and other important details.

To download the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET June 2025 examination is scheduled to be held from June 25 to 29. Admit cards for subsequent exam dates will be issued soon.

The test will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 pm, and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each paper will consist of two sections, both featuring objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET June 2025: How to download your admit card

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the link for “UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card” on the homepage Log in using your application number and date of birth Review the admit card displayed on the screen Download and print a copy for future reference

The admit card will also include important exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully read and adhere to these guidelines.

Those scheduled to appear for the exam between June 26 and 29 should visit the official website regularly for updates regarding the release of their admit cards.