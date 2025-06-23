RGUKT Andhra Pradesh releases 2025 admission merit list. Here are DETAILS

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh, will publish the merit list for its two-year Pre-University Course and four-year BTech programme today, Monday, June 23, 2025, at 3 pm.



Candidates can access the merit list on the official website, admissions25.rgukt.in, according to a report by Hindustan Times.



Certificate verification schedule

Selected candidates will undergo certificate verification at the respective RGUKT campuses:

- Nuzvid Campus: June 30 and July 1, 2025.

- RK Valley Campus: June 30 and July 1, 2025.

- Srikakulam Campus: July 2 and July 3, 2025.

- Ongole Campus: July 4 and July 5, 2025.



NOTE: Admitted students are required to report to their campuses on July 14, 2025.



Tie-breaking rule

In case of a tie in marks, preference will be given based on:

1) Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be given preference, followed by

2) Candidates with higher marks in Science

3) Candidates with higher marks in English

4) Candidates with higher marks in Social Studies

5) Candidates with higher marks in 1st Language

6) Elder candidates as per date of birth

7) The lowest random number obtained from the SSC or 10th hall ticket number.



How to check the merit list

Follow these easy steps to check your results

1) Visit the official website at admissions25.rgukt.in.

2) Click the "Merit List Download" link on the homepage.

3) Enter login details if prompted.

4) Submit and download the merit list.



Contact for queries

For admission-related issues, email admissions@rgukt.in with application details or call 9703542597/9705472597 (10 am - 1 pm, 2 pm - 5 pm on working days).