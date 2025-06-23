NTA closes CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration today. REGISTER soon!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude registrations for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) June 2025 session today, June 23, 2025, at 11.59 pm.



Eligible candidates can apply online for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam, scheduled from July 26 to 28, 2025, via the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.



Eligibility criteria

To qualify, candidates must meet the academic requirements detailed in the official CSIR UGC NET June 2025 notification.



Applicants should verify that their credentials align with NTA’s guidelines before applying.



Application process

To apply, follow these steps:

1) Visit csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2) Click the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: Click here to register/login’ link.

3) Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

4) Complete the application with personal and academic details.

5) Upload the required documents and pay the fee.

6) Submit the form and download the confirmation page for records.



Next steps

Fee payments can be completed until June 24, 2025. Application corrections are permitted from June 25 to June 26, 2025, until 11.59 pm. Last year’s session in December 2024 had 2,38,451 registrations, with 1,451 appearing across Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical, and Physical Sciences.



The CSIR UGC NET exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions, serving as a key gateway for academic and research careers in India.