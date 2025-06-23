NEET MDS 2025 counselling schedule released. Check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the comprehensive counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025, according to The Indian Express, on Monday, June 23.



Successful candidates who appeared on the April 19 exam can join the process via the official MCC portal, mcc.nic.in.



Results were announced on May 15, with the Dental Council of India (DCI) setting June 30 as the deadline for mandatory internship completion.



Registration details

Round 1 registration opens on June 24, 2025, marking the beginning of the counselling phases.



Candidates must adhere to deadlines for registration, fee payment, and choice selection to participate effectively.



Here is the detailed counselling schedule

- Seat Matrix verification by institutes: June 23, 2025

- Round 1 registration: June 24 – 30, 2025

- Choice filling and locking (Round 1): June 25 – 30, 2025

- Seat allotment processing (Round 1): July 1 – 2, 2025

- Round 1 result: July 3, 2025

- Reporting (Round 1): July 4 – 8, 2025

- Verification (Round 1): July 9 – 11, 2025

- Round 2 registration: July 12 – 15, 2025

- Choice filling and locking (Round 2): July 13 – 16, 2025

- Seat allotment processing (Round 2): July 16 – 17, 2025

- Round 2 result: July 18, 2025

- Reporting (Round 2): July 19 – 27, 2025

- Verification (Round 2): July 28 – 30, 2025

- Round 3 registration and payment: August 1 – 5, 2025

- Choice filling and locking (Round 3): August 1 – 5, 2025

- Seat allotment processing (Round 3): August 6 – 7, 2025

- Round 3 result: August 8, 2025

- Reporting (Round 3): August 9 – 16, 2025

- Stray vacancy round registration: August 19 – 21, 2025

- Choice filling and locking (stray round): August 19 – 21, 2025

- Stray round result: August 23, 2025

- Reporting (stray round): August 24 – 30, 2025



The NEET MDS counselling covers 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, with the remaining 50% managed by state-level authorities. Candidates must register and lock in their college and course preferences by the deadlines to secure admission.