Coping with entrance exam pressure? These tips will surely help you stay grounded

Over 10 lakh people write the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Lakhs more attempt CAT (Common Admission Test), NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate), GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering), SSC (Staff Selection Commission), CUET (Common University Entrance Test), and even GRE (Graduate Record Examinations).

The list is endless and exhausting. We’re not just a country of test-takers, we are caught up in an exam epidemic.

But don’t worry, we have got you covered. This guide is here to help you survive, cope, and even thrive. A report by the Economic Times shows students the way.

Debunking the first attempt fallacy

The myth of the one-shot success story spans across coaching ads and media coverage, setting up unrealistic expectations and fuelling anxiety among aspirants. In truth, most successful candidates don’t clear it on the first try, and that’s okay.

Improvement over attempts is normal, respectable, and common. Let this sink in! Cracking CAT on the second go or switching to a better NEET-PG seat later is no less an achievement.

It’s time we stop glorifying “first attempt” and start valuing long-term growth.

Burnout is NOT a buzzword

Burnout can happen to anyone – even the most dedicated of aspirants. Be it GATE, NEET-PG or UPSC, the pressure adds up over months or years.

Burnouts manifest in mood swings, irritability, lack of interest, or constant fatigue.

It’s okay to admit you’re struggling. Burnout doesn’t mean failure. Step back, breathe, and reconnect with people and things you enjoy.

Professional help (like therapy) and casual chats with mentors can both go a long way. And if you're a parent, your child may not need a push right now, but a pause.

What makes toppers different?

Toppers use proven systems and not last-minute hacks. They analyse every mock test in detail, marking mistakes and mapping progress.

They don’t get lured into the rat race of chasing new material every week, instead, they focus on deep revision. They often have daily schedules that are consistent and repeatable.

Peer groups provide motivation and accountability, and maintain a good prep-life balance with stress-busters like morning walks, art, or journaling.

A NEET-PG topper rewrote past papers every weekend to improve retention, while a UPSC All India Rank (AIR) 12 stuck to seven hours/day with full focus, proving quality over quantity. CAT toppers treat mocks like athletes studying match footage. Their real secret? Habits over hype and trusting the process over panicking.

Exam season tests parents too

When exam season tests parents emotionally and mentally, don’t chase control, constant checking or unhealthy comparisons.

Praise effort, consistency, and courage in your child, not just results. Be their comfort zone and pay heed without judgment or panic.

Watch for warning signs: sleep issues, mood swings, isolation, or screen addiction.

Keep prioritising your child’s mental health over ranks.

Let’s normalise having a Plan-B

Not every GATE aspirant gets into an IIT, and not every NEET candidate becomes a surgeon. And that’s okay.

Many shift paths; from GATE to public sector jobs, from UPSC prep to policy or academia. Some use their prep skills to crack CAT, build start-ups, freelance, or grow online.

The skills you gain – discipline, research, and persistence, stay with you.

Your plan A might bend with your plan B. So normalise having one.

Here’s how to have a prep-life balance

Success isn’t just about rigid routines. Prioritise quality rest: Seven plus hours of sleep beats late-night cramming.

Use 90-minute focused study blocks, followed by 10-15 minutes of rest.

Add daily movement: a short walk or stretch resets your mental energy.

Set digital limits using tools like Forest or StayFocusd to avoid distractions.

Most importantly, don’t let your exam define your identity; understand that you are more than a rank or title.

Don’t let the system drain you

If you're feeling exhausted, you're not alone or weak. The system challenges your patience, grit, and emotional resilience.

Over 35 lakh aspirants across UPSC, NEET, CAT, and other competitive exams are walking the same road. The fear, the doubt, the hope; you’re not the only one.

What truly counts is not just exam prep, but preparing for life beyond results.

Is taking a gap year risky?