Bihar Polytechnic result 2025 expected soon at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Polytechnic Result 2025 is likely to be announced by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) in the third or fourth week of June. Candidates who took the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) can check their results online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in once released.

The DCECE 2025 examination was conducted over two days – on May 31 for Polytechnic Engineering (PE) and on June 1 for Paramedical Intermediate Level (PM) and Paramedical Matric Level (PMM).

Candidates are now eagerly awaiting the release of their rank cards, which will play a crucial role in determining their eligibility for admission to various polytechnic and paramedical institutes across Bihar.

Here’s how you can check Bihar Polytechnic result 2025

Once the results are announced, candidates can follow these steps to download their rank cards:

Visit the official BCECEB website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on the link that says “DCECE 2025 Result” or “Rank Card” Choose your course group: PE, PM, or PMM Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password Your result will be displayed on the screen Download and save the rank card for future reference

Details mentioned on DCECE 2025 Rank Card

The DCECE 2025 rank card will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, course group, marks obtained, rank, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the rank card. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly contact the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for necessary corrections.

What follows the result announcement?

Once the Bihar Polytechnic result is declared, qualified candidates will be eligible to take part in the online counselling process via the official BCECEB portal. The counselling process involves several key steps, including online registration, payment of the counselling fee, and choice filling for preferred colleges and courses.

Seats will be allotted based on the candidate’s merit rank and availability. After seat allotment, candidates must undergo document verification to confirm their admission. The process will be conducted in multiple rounds to ensure optimal seat allocation, and special rounds may be held later to fill any remaining vacancies.