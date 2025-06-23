AIIMS announces MSc, MBiotechnology entrance results for August 2025. DIRECT LINKS here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for the Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Biotechnology (MBiotech) entrance exams for the August 2025 academic session, according to a report by Scroll, today, Monday, June 23.



Candidates can access their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, by logging in with their credentials.



Steps to check results

To view and download the MSc and MBiotechnology results, follow these steps:

1) Visit aiimsexams.ac.in.

2) Navigate to the ‘Results’ tab and select ‘Academic Courses.’

3) Click the relevant result link.

4) Log in to view and download the result for future reference.



Seat allocation

The seat allocation will be conducted online. AIIMS will soon publish the schedule, rules, and procedures for choice filling and online seat allocation.



Candidates are advised to regularly check www.aiimsexams.ac.in for updates on the seat allocation schedule and other important announcements.



Here are direct links:

MSc entrance exam results



MBiotech entrance exam results



Additional information

Candidates can download their marks using their login credentials on the official website. AIIMS urges candidates to stay updated by frequently visiting the website for the latest information regarding the admission process.