UGC NET 2025: NTA issues city intimation slips for the June 26, 27 exams

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) city intimation slips for June 26 and 27 exams have been issued by the NTA. Soon, admit cards for these dates will follow.

Candidates can access their city intimation slips from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Prior to this, the NTA had released the city intimation slips for the June 25 exams, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The exam city slips mention details such as – location of the candidate’s exam centres, while the admit card will have name, and address of the exam centres allotted, along with other relevant information.

The UGC NET exams for the June 2025 cycle are scheduled from June 25 to June 29. The exams will be held in two shifts – morning shift; from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question papers, with objective-type, multiple choice questions (MCQs), will have two sections – each comprising 50 and 100 questions respectively.

Steps to get access to the admit card and exam city intimation slips