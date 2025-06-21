BITSAT 2025 begins tomorrow – Here's what you need to know about exam day

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) will conduct the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025 Session 2 in computer-based mode from June 22 to 26, 2025. BITSAT is an online entrance exam for admission to the institute’s integrated first-degree programmes, including BE, BPharm, and MSc, reported Jagran Josh.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have passed Class 12 with the minimum required marks in at least five subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Mathematics, one Language, and one additional subject.

With the exam starting tomorrow, Sunday, June 21, candidates are advised to ensure all necessary documents are ready, as failure to produce any required document at the exam centre may result in denial of entry.

BITSAT 2025 exam timings

The BITSAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts each day in online mode. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well in advance to allow sufficient time for security screening and document verification.

The BITSAT 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts each day.

For Shift 1, candidates must report by 8.00 am, as the gates will close at 8.30 am. The examination will be held from 9.00 am to 12:00 pm.

For Shift 2, the reporting time is 1.00 pm, with gate closure at 1.30 pm. The exam will take place from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Candidates are strongly advised to arrive on time, as no entry will be permitted after the gates close.

BITSAT 2025: Essential documents to carry on exam day

To be allowed entry into the examination hall, candidates must carry the following documents. All items should be in good condition and must match the details provided during registration:

Printed copy of the BITSAT 2025 admit card A valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driver’s license A blue ballpoint pen for marking answers on the OMR sheet

Candidates are advised to double-check their documents beforehand to avoid any last-minute issues.

BITSAT 2025: Items not allowed at the exam centre

Candidates are advised not to bring the following items to the examination venue. Failure to adhere to the prescribed dress code may lead to denial of entry:

Jewellery or metallic accessories such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and chains Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators Decorative accessories like hairbands, clutches, and similar items Closed-toe footwear, such as shoes

It is recommended to follow the guidelines strictly to ensure a hassle-free entry into the exam hall.

BITSAT exam pattern 2025

The BITSAT 2025 examination consists of 130 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be answered within a duration of three hours (180 minutes).

The paper is divided into four sections: Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency & Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics or Biology (depending on the candidate’s chosen course stream). There is no sectional time limit, giving candidates the flexibility to manage their time across all sections according to their strengths and strategy.

The distribution of questions is as follows: 30 questions from Physics, 30 from Chemistry, 10 from English Proficiency, 20 from Logical Reasoning, and 40 questions from either Mathematics or Biology.

The marking scheme awards 3 marks for each correct response, deducts 1 mark for every incorrect answer, and gives no marks for unanswered questions. Understanding this pattern is crucial for effective preparation and time management during the exam.

The exam consists of four parts, comprising a total of 130 questions to be completed within 3 hours, without any breaks.

Part I consists of 30 questions from Physics, followed by Part II with 30 questions from Chemistry. Part III is divided into two sections: English Proficiency with 10 questions and Logical Reasoning with 20 questions. Part IV includes 40 questions from either Mathematics (for all BE, MSc, and BPharm programmes) or Biology (for BPharm and BE Environmental and Sustainability Engineering programmes), depending on the candidate's chosen course.