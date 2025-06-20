SSC releases fresh recruitment notifications and exam schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) publishes fresh notifications for four new recruitments. The examinations for seven other recruitments are also scheduled in the next three months, reported The Times of India.

These updates were notified in the recruitment examination calendar recently issued by the commission.

Going by the calendar, aspirants can expect the SSC to release the advertisement for the post of sub-inspector in the Delhi police and the Central Armed Police Forces this week.

The deadline for submitting online applications for this recruitment is July 7.

The SSC will release the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 10+2) recruitment on June 23, and candidates will be able to apply online until July 18.

On June 26, the Staff Selection Commission will publish advertisements for Multitasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havildar positions. The application window for these posts will remain open until July 24.

On June 30, the SSC will issue a recruitment notice for Junior Engineer positions in the disciplines of Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering.

Interested candidates can apply online for the Junior Engineer posts until July 21. The computer-based test (CBT) for this recruitment is tentatively scheduled between October 27 and October 31.

The SSC will also conduct CBTs for several other upcoming recruitments. The Selection Post Phase 13 Examination is scheduled from July 24 to August 4.

Exam schedule

The Stenographer Grade C and D examination will be held from August 6 to 11.

The Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) exam will take place on August 12.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam is planned from August 13 to 30.

The Sub-Inspector recruitment exam for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted from September 1 to 6, while the CHSL exam is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 18.

Finally, the Multitasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam is set to take place from September 20 to October 24.