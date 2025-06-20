Rajasthan: RPSC releases admit cards for School Lecturer exam 2025. DETAILS here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for the School Lecturer (School Education) recruitment examination 2024.

Candidates can access their admit cards through the official websites at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. To download, candidates must use their application number and date of birth, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times, today, June 20.



Here is the direct link for RPSC Admit Card for School Lecturer exam



Alternatively, here are steps to download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 from RPSC website

1) Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2) Click on the School Lecturer (School Edu) admit card link.

3) Enter your login credentials (application number and date of birth).

4) Submit and download the admit card.



From the 'Recruitment Portal'

1) Go to recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

2) Navigate to the admit card tab.

3) Select the School Lecturer exam.

4) Enter the required login details in the provided window.

5) Submit and download the admit card.



Here are additional instructions for printing:

1) Print the admit card on legal-size paper.

2) If the first page of the admit card (excluding instructions) spans multiple pages, print it on both sides of the paper.



Examination schedules and entry rules

- The RPSC School Lecturer recruitment examination is scheduled from June 23 to July 4, 2025.

- Candidates must arrive at the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts, as entry will not be permitted after this time.

- Candidates must bring:

a) The admit card along with a coloured printout of the main admit card for identity verification.

b) If the photograph on the main admit card is old or unclear, candidates must carry a recent and clear photo ID such as a driving license, passport, or voter ID.



RPSC has cautioned candidates against falling for misleading claims related to the examination. Any such incidents should be reported to the commission’s control room at 0145-2635200, 2635212, or 2635255.