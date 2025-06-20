NEET PG 2025 edit window opens at natboard.edu.in; corrections restricted in these six fields

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the edit window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025). Candidates can make corrections to their NEET PG 2025 application form until June 22 by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in, reported Careers 360.

According to a Supreme Court directive, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3 in a single shift. Additionally, the board has been instructed to release the NEET PG raw scores and answer key from this year.

NEET PG is a single eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes. Only candidates who completed the payment before the specified deadline will be allowed to make edits to their application. No fresh application forms will be accepted during the edit window.

"However, the balance fee required, if any, in case of change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window," it stated.

NBEMS has also expanded the number of exam cities for NEET PG 2025 to facilitate its conduct in a single shift. The exam will now take place in 233 cities across India.

NEET PG 2025: Corrections not allowed in these fields

Candidates will not be permitted to make changes to these details provided during registration – name, category, nationality, e-mail address, mobile number, and test city.

The information last submitted by the candidate will be considered final and saved in the records. If there are errors in the uploaded photograph, signature, or thumb impression, candidates will be given an opportunity to upload the correct documents during the final edit window. However, applications of those who fail to correct these discrepancies within the final edit window will be rejected.

To make corrections in the application form, candidates must log in using their NEET PG 2025 credentials, including their user ID and password, through the edit link.

Once logged in, they can proceed to make the necessary changes and upload any required documents in the correct format.