Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education (MSBTE) releases summer diploma results 2025

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the Summer Diploma results today, June 20, 2025, according to NDTV Education.



Students who participated in the exams can access their results on the official website at result.msbte.ac.in .



MSBTE provides a diverse range of diploma and advanced diploma programmes in fields such as engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture.



Popular courses include Diploma in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Digital Electronics, and Travel and Tourism.



How to check MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025

Here are steps to download results of MSBTE summer diploma

1) Go to the official website, result.msbte.ac.in.

2) Select the option "Click here to see summer diploma results 2025".

3) You will be redirected to a new page.

4) Input your login details, either enrollment number or seat number, and enter the captcha code.

5) Click on "Show Result".

6) Your result will appear on the screen.

7) Download and keep the result for future reference.



The MSBTE Summer Diploma examinations took place from May 2 to May 24, 2025, with practical exams conducted earlier in April 2025. For reference, the Winter Diploma results for 2024 were released on January 27, 2025.