Indian Army recruitment: UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II 2025 registration ends today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2025 and National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) II 2025 examinations today, June 20, 2025, reported India TV.



Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms on the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.



Direct link for application (https://upsconline.nic.in/exam-apply)



Examination schedule

The written examinations for NDA/NA II and CDS II are scheduled for September 14, 2025. Admit cards will be released in due course on the official website.



How to apply for UPSC NDA, NA, CDS II 2025

1) Visit upsconline.nic.in.

2) Click on 'Create Account' and then 'Login'.

3) Register by providing essential details.

4) After registration, return to the homepage and select 'Universal Registration'.

5) Read the instructions and click 'Proceed for Universal Registration'.

6) Complete the application form, pay the application fee, upload the required documents, and submit.

7) Print the confirmation page for future reference.



Application fee

a) General/Other Backward Classes (OBC)

- NDA: Rs. 100/-

- CDS: Rs. 200/-

b) Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Female candidates: Exempted

c) Payment modes: Debit/Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking



Required documents

a) Passport-size photograph and signature (JPG format)

b) Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport

c) Matriculation + 12th or Degree Certificate (for CDS)

d) Caste/Disability certificates (if applicable)



Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 402 vacancies:

- Army: 208

- Navy: 42

- Air Force: 120

- Naval Academy: 32



The examination is for admission to the 156th Course of NDA and the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), commencing from July 1, 2026.



For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.