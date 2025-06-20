Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2025 Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in – Download link here

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2025. Candidates set to appear for the written exam, scheduled from July 16 to August 3, 2025, can now download their city slip from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in – reported Telegraph India.

Follow these steps to download your Bihar Police Constable City Slip 2025:

Visit the official CSBC website: csbc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click the link titled ‘Click here to Know Your Examination Details and Download e-Admit Card’ Enter your registration number or mobile number and date of birth Click the ‘Submit’ button Your city slip will be displayed on the screen Carefully verify all the details and download/print it for future reference

The city intimation slip serves as an important document, informing candidates in advance about the city where their examination will take place. This early notification helps applicants make necessary arrangements for travel, accommodation, and other logistics, minimising the chances of last-minute issues.

It’s important to note that the city slip only mentions the exam city. The actual admit card, which includes details such as the exam venue, reporting time, and roll number, will be released in phases, approximately seven days prior to each respective exam date.

As per the schedule, admit cards will be released as follows: for the July 16 exam on July 9, for the July 20 exam on July 13, for the July 23 exam on July 16, for the July 27 exam on July 20, for the July 30 exam on July 23, and for the August 3 exam on July 27, 2025.

This recruitment exam is among the largest state-level constable selection drives, attracting thousands of candidates from Bihar and nearby states. Aspirants are strongly advised to keep a close watch on the official CSBC website for the latest updates, exam day instructions, and other important announcements.

Click here for the direct city slip download link.