AP POLYCET 2025 counselling to begin on June 24: Here’s all you need to know

The first phase of AP POLYCET (Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) is scheduled to commence on June 24, according to a report by the Economic Times. During this phase, candidates can complete the online submission of basic details, pay the processing fee, and choose their preferred date and time for certificate verification between June 24 and June 28.

The provided seat allotment is expected to be set by July 4, the final phase of counselling is set to commence on July 9, and academic classes are scheduled to begin on July 18.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the AP POLYCET 2025 entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh. To take part, candidates must pay a processing fee of Rs 700 for General and Backward Class (BC) categories, and Rs 250 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents handy for a hassle-free counselling process.