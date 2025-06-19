UGC NET June 2025: City intimation slips released by NTA! Direct Link here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session. Candidates can download the city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to find out their allocated exam city.



The UGC NET June 2025 examination, covering 85 subjects, is scheduled to take place from June 25 to June 29, 2025.



The tests will be conducted in two shifts daily: the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.



Steps to download UGC NET 2025 exam city slip

Candidates can follow these steps to access their UGC NET June 2025 exam city intimation slip

1. Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Locate and click on the “UGC NET Advanced City Intimation Slip” download link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials and submit.

4. The UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

5. Verify the details and download the slip for future reference.



Candidates can access the public notice for the UGC NET June 2025 city intimation slip via this [direct link](https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/images/public_notice_for_advance_city_intimation_of_ugc_net_june_2025_to_be_conducted_on_25_june_2025.pdf).



Candidates may note that the exam city intimation slip is not the admit card for the examination.



The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released three to four days before the exam dates. For further updates, candidates should regularly check the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.