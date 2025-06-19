RSOS result 2025 out at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s how to check

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 on its official website. The results, released today, June 19, can be accessed via rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

Though the exams were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025, in the districts of Bikaner, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, and Sriganganagar, they were postponed and rescheduled from May 28 to May 30, 2025.

A total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the RSOS examinations this year, including 53,501 students in Class 10 and 49,503 in Class 12.

Here’s how to check RSOS 10th, 12th result 2025

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has officially declared the results for both classes, and students can now access their marks and download digital copies of their mark sheets online.

Follow these steps to view and download your result:

Visit the official RSOS website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, select your class – “Class 10” or “Class 12”. Enter your enrollment number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Your result will appear on the screen. Download the digital mark sheet and save a copy for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to retrieve their enrollment details quickly. For any technical issues, the RSOS helpline will remain available after the result announcement.

Unlike previous years when results were typically released around September, the 2025 results were announced earlier, thanks to the adoption of online evaluation. The digital checking of answer sheets significantly expedited the result preparation process, enabling a faster result declaration.