RRB NTPC admit card is out: Here’s how to download

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for NTPC-Non Technical Popular Categories on their official website rrb.digialm.com today, Thursday, June 19, reported TimesNow. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards using their login credentials.

According to the official notice, the RRB NTPC exam is scheduled from June 29, 2025, to July 21, 2025. For entry to the exam hall, candidates are required to carry their hall tickets.

Here’s how to download the RRB NTPC 2025 admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to get their hall tickets.

Go to the official website: rrb.digialm.com/SMBPortal/Login Enter your username and password to log in. Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card Save a copy for future reference.

Here’s what you can find on the RRB NTPC admit card:

Candidates can find the roll number, registration number, date of the exam, exam venue, exam shift, reporting time, exam slot, nearest railway station, Google map link, and other relevant details in the admit card.