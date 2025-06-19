RRB declares RPF Constable result 2025: 42,143 candidates shortlisted

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the RPF Constable Result 2025 today, Thursday, June 19, 2025, available in PDF format on its official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, reported Jagran Josh.



The result lists the roll numbers of 42,143 candidates provisionally shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).



The RPF Constable Exam 2025, conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025, aims to fill 4,208 vacancies.



Candidates’ scores in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) were normalised using RRB’s designated formula.

Individual scorecards will be accessible starting June 20, 2025, at 5 pm, via the RRB portal using registration number and date of birth.



Key highlights of RPF constable result 2025

Below is a summary of critical details regarding the RPF Constable Result 2025



1) Exam name: RPF Constable Exam 2025

2) Conducting body: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

3) Total vacancies: 4,208

4) Exam dates: March 2–18, 2025

5) Result status: Released on June 19, 2025

6) Qualified candidates: 42,143

7) Next stage: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT) (Dates TBD)

8) Official website: www.rrbcdg.gov.in



How to download RPF Constable Result 2025

Candidates can access the result PDF through the direct link provided on rrbcdg.gov.in or by following these steps:



1. Visit the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in

2. On the homepage, locate “CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable)” and navigate to the “CBT Result & Cut Off” section.

3. Download the “Result of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RPF Constable 2025” PDF.

4. Use [Ctrl+F] to search for your roll number in the PDF.

5. If your roll number appears, you have qualified for PET/PMT.

6. Save and print the PDF for future reference.



The RPF Constable Merit List 2025 is based on normalised CBT scores, category-wise cut-off marks, and tie-breaking criteria. The final merit list will be published after the completion of PET/PMT and Document Verification stages.



Shortlisted candidates should prepare for the upcoming PET/PMT, with dates to be announced soon. For further updates, including scorecard access and PET/PMT schedules, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.