Periyar University releases results for UG and PG exams; here’s how to check results

Periyar University has released the results for the Directorate of University Industry Collaboration (DUIC) and the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), held in February this year, on their official website — periyaruniversity.ac.in — as reported by The Times of India.

Students enrolled in a range of programmes — BA, MA, BBA, BCA, BSc, MSc, BCom, and MCom — can check their scores and access their marksheet through the university’s online portal.

The DUIC and CDOE results that were out on June 17 and 18 were released to ensure timely updates to students and to help them navigate through their academic planning and progression, and career opportunities.

Here’s what we know about the official release and results availability

Periyar University, located in Salem, Tamil Nadu, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university, established in 1997, has since been catering to the needs and aspirations of students. It offers a wide range of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes through its School of Mathematics, School of Biosciences, School of Social Sciences, and others.

Students who appeared for the DUIC February 2025 examination received their results on May 13, 2025, the same day the results for the CDOE February exams were released. The revaluation results for CDOE (Pride) courses were later announced on June 17, followed by the release of PU-Online Learning Program (OLP) results on June 18, 2025.

Here’s how to check Periyar University UG and PG results 2025 here:

Follow these steps to check your semester and annual results online:

Step 1: Go to the official Periyar University website: periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: In the news section, click on the link titled ‘Exam Result’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Result’ button to view your result PDF.

Step 5: Download and print your scorecard for future use.