NEET-PG 2025: Application correction window opens tomorrow! Here's how you can edit

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the application correction window starting tomorrow, June 20, 2025 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025, according to Shiksha.



Candidates who have applied for NEET-PG can make permissible changes to their application forms during this period.



Correction window schedule

The NEET-PG 2025 form correction window will be available from June 20, 2025, to June 22, 2025, on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates are advised to complete their edits as early as possible, as no changes will be permitted after the correction window closes on June 22, 2025.



Certain details in the NEET-PG 2025 application form cannot be modified. These include:



- Name

- Category

- Nationality

- Email

- Mobile number

- Exam city



Steps to edit NEET-PG 2025 application form

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections to their NEET-PG 2025 application form:1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Navigate to the "Examination" section and select the “NEET PG” exam tab.

3. Click on the “Applicant Login” section and log in using your allotted credentials.

4. Make the necessary permissible changes to the application form.

5. After each amendment, click on the “Save and Next” option to proceed.

6. Review the revised NEET-PG 2025 application form displayed on the screen.

7. Download and save the updated application form for future reference.



To avoid last-minute issues, candidates should promptly visit the NBEMS website to update their application forms within the specified correction window, ensuring all changes are in line with the permissible edit guidelines.